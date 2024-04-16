Abbey's Creations has just opened a brand-new Calgary location

Abbey’s Creations, a Calgary-based artisan ice cream shop, has just opened a new location in the city.

The new scoop shop at 1800 4th Street SW offers a premium selection of ice cream infused with bold and unique flavours such as churro crunch, Vietnamese coffee, and ube queso.

Abbey’s Creations offers extravagant ice cream sundaes with unlimited toppings, including whipped cream, syrup, and cherries. It also offers milkshakes, decadent ice cream cakes, and gourmet cupcakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey’s in YYC ™🇨🇦 (@abbeys.yyc)

While the store is open, Abbey’s Creations Mission location will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, April 20, starting at noon.

As part of the festivities, the first 30 people in line will receive free ice cream, and there will be buy-one-get-one-free deals on any size scooped ice cream. Kids under 10 will also get free ice cream on April 20 and 21.

In addition to the new Mission location, Abbey’s Creations is due to open a new spot in Sage Hill this spring, marking its ninth location.

Address: #160 1800 4th Street SW, Calgary

