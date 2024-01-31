13 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this February

If you’ve been looking to switch careers or land a new part-time side hustle, there are plenty of job opportunities up for grabs around Calgary right now!

Whether your special skill is making latte art or rock climbing, there are so many different kinds of jobs open this February across the city.

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Who: Rosso is a beloved local favourite known for its “premium and unique” coffee. If you love coffee, you’ll appreciate the company’s focus on ethically sourcing their coffee beans as well as its rich flavours.

Jobs: Rosso is currently hiring for three positions: a barista, a shift supervisor, and a store manager.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for dozens of positions across departments, including a rock climbing instructor and anti-racism jobs.

More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here.

Holt Renfrew

Who: Holt Renfrew is a Canadian luxury department store that has been in business since way back in 1837. It is a hub for beauty and fashion, so if either of those is your thing, these jobs could be a great foot in the industry’s door.

Jobs: There are two positions open at the 8th Avenue location in Calgary.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Best Buy

Who: Best Buy’s mission is to “connect youth with technology to inspire, motivate, and empower their education.” If you love technology and have knowledge you could share with others, you might find working at Best Buy a fulfilling opportunity.

Jobs: There are five positions open at Best Buy across multiple locations in Calgary, including a retail store manager and a mobile sales associate.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

McDonald’s

Who: McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain and is well-known for its worker benefits programs, including healthcare, retirement funds, and parental leave.

Jobs: There are over 50 jobs open at McDonald’s locations across Calgary, including part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more about the various jobs on offer and to apply, check out its website here.

Earls

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family-run business founded in 1982 by a father-and-son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Calgary or explore the continent a bit, these job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city, including at the new Southcentre location. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef, drinks as a bartender, or your fellow employees as a manager, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

YYC Airport

Who: The Calgary International Airport has a ton of job opportunities available, including ramp agents, store attendants, and clerks.

Jobs: There are eight full-time positions open.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well-known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see that world! With flights across the globe, it offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft.

Jobs: There are 37 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from cabin crew members to an event specialist. Some of them are also remote!

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator in the stands to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking for a payroll assistant, Saddleroom chef, and response security guard, among other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow Albertans, you might find purpose in working for Alberta Health Services (AHS). With good benefits on offer, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others with their health needs.

Jobs: AHS is offering tons of career opportunities for clinical, support services, and corporate professionals. You don’t necessarily need a medical degree to work for AHS – there are also positions available in food services.

More: For the full list of dozens of jobs, click here.

Indigo

Who: If you’re a book lover who just can’t get enough cozy reading sessions in (especially with a cute mug and blanket), you’ll love these seasonal opportunities available during the cooler months.

Jobs: Indigo is looking for a customer operations leader in Calgary.

More: For more information on how to apply, click here.

Enmax

Who: Enmax is headquartered in Calgary and is a leading provider of electricity services, products, and solutions.

Jobs: There are 45 jobs available in Calgary right now, including a data specialist and tons of summer student job openings.

More: To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

Calgary Zoo

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. It’s a great attraction, but also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals. Who doesn’t want a chance to work in the same place as Calgary’s new polar bears?

Jobs: There are currently jobs open in animal care, health, and welfare, as well as in brand and engagement and more.

More: For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.