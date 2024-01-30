The City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs and many pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck; the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some of them pay over $100,000 per year.

The City of Calgary is offering hundreds of careers, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits.

There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from Safety Systems Business Analyst to Seasonal Parks Gardeners.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Calgary that pay a pretty penny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSS Recruitment Perth (@hssrecruitment)

Salary: $68,640 to $84,656

Who should apply: Those with a significant amount of administration experience (at least five years). You will be responsible for ensuring business runs smoothly, which often requires a heightened attention to detail.

Salary: $80,808 to $107,744

Who should apply: If you’re passionate about serving people who are in need. The community development specialist will apply community development approaches to prevent and reduce the impacts of social isolation and poverty in Calgary. This position works directly with the Calgary Housing Company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Calgary (@tourismcalgary)

Salary: Between $100,242 and $180,470 per year

Who should apply: Lawyers with real estate experience who share the city’s goals of commitment to public service and collaboration. The role requires working with business units on strategic initiatives and real estate projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rewaa — رِواء 🍉 (@rewba)

Salary: $32,708 to $46,176

Who should apply: Both those with and without certifications who are passionate about rock climbing! You will be expected to help teach rock climbing techniques and safety and develop designs, plans, and resources for the program.

Traffic Engineer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary)

Salary:$88,706 to $133,937

Who should apply: Must be registered as a professional engineer in Canada and have at least three years of professional experience in traffic operations or transportation engineering. The role requires undertaking tasks like project management and completing site checks for inspections.