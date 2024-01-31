3 incredible condos you can buy for under $500K in Canmore right now

If you dream of waking up to fresh mountain air and stunning views, these more affordable mountain condos might help make that dream a reality.

Property prices in Canmore can easily balloon into seven figures but there are some great options at a more affordable rate of under $500,000.

Here are three incredible condos for sale in Calgary right now that might be within your price range.

This spacious three-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse comes beautifully furnished and has unparalleled north-facing views of the mountains. It’s a luxurious spot in town but it does come with a catch — it’s sold as part of a rotation agreement, which allows you to stay for one week out of each month. It’s perfect for the right person looking for an occasional escape to the mountains but who still enjoys the hustle and bustle of living in the city.

Price: $304,395

You might also like: This $3.6 million Calgary mansion could be a contemporary art museum

Experience modern luxury at this $3.5 million Calgary mansion

The City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of jobs and many pay over $100K

This condo is also on the small side with one bedroom and one bath but has a stunning wooded patio and easy access to the outdoors. It’s a great spot that includes laundry inside the unit, and its listing also promises it has very reasonable condo fees. It’s perfect for anyone on the go who loves hopping on their bike and heading out to town.

Price: $489,000

This relaxing spot is located in one of Canmore’s most popular resorts. It’s a high-end, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that includes an outdoor pool, hot tub, gym and coffee shop. All units are also soon to be refurbished with new furniture (included in the price) and come with a proactive maintenance program.

Price: $425,000