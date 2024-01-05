If you need an escape from the daily grind, there’s a whimsical Airbnb in Calgary that is sure to give you the perfect backdrop to all your storybook fantasies.

Located in one of the city’s most luxurious neighbourhoods, this quirky castle perfectly reflects the historic community it resides in. Surrounded by trees and brimming with unique spots to explore, it’s a place to let your imagination run wild.

Whether you’re looking for a solo escape or room for friends and family, there’s definitely enough space to accommodate your vision.

With four bedrooms designed according to different themes, each guest is guaranteed to have a unique and restful stay. Each bedroom also comes with its own TV in case you need to escape the party for a bit.

There are also so many ways to stay entertained — from a pool table and darts to a spacious bar complete with enough tables and chairs for everyone.

If you’re a bookworm, there are some incredible cozy spots (with a view) to relax in while diving into your favourite book. If you don’t have a book on the go right now, there are plenty to choose from in the epic library with a spiral staircase that is totally giving Beauty and the Beast vibes.

And if you’re looking for a cozy retreat where you can also get some work done there’s WiFi access!

We wrote about this unique spot when it was up for sale in 2018 for a cool $1,800,000. The property dates back to 1946 so it’s not quite a medieval castle.

It’s a popular spot that’s already fully booked until March but prices that month are around $450 a night. You also have to book for a minimum of three nights at a time.