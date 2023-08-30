6 ridiculously funky Airbnb stays worth booking in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Sometimes you just need to escape from daily life but don’t want to venture too far out of the city to do it, which is why these funky Calgary Airbnb spots are perfect for a quick getaway within city limits.

From a jungle loft to a retro-themed suite complete with a jetted tub and Finnish sauna, these six Calgary Airbnb stays are worth checking out.

Elevate your Instagram at this trendy downtown oasis

This super chic getaway is the stuff of influencer dreams. Escape to this cute, bright oasis either to relax or sneak some work in and snap a great pic at the trendy feature wall.

If you are looking to get some work done, you’ll be easily connected with high-speed WiFi and a dedicated workspace. At the end of the day, relax by watching some Netflix on the pull-out couch with some complimentary popcorn.

Go full-on retro at this suite with a Finnish sauna and jetted tub

If travelling to a different destination doesn’t quite scratch that escapism itch, how about a trip back in time? This retro space is giving major ’70s and ’80s vibes with its funky vintage decor, bright colours and shaggy blankets.

You can also relax retro style in the Finnish sauna or jetted tub with built-in loungers. Stay warm out of the water as well by cozying up next to the fireplace.

To book this fun Airbnb, click here.

Get a splash of colour at this vibrant funky hideout

The bright colours and quirky decor make this space truly funky. The artwork is worth a double-take — the goose painting is so funky and so unique to Calgary.

This Calgary Airbnb is where urban and cowboy collide, according to its listing.

Go wild at this decked-out jungle loft

If you can’t afford a trip to the tropics, how about this jungle loft instead? Take a breath of fresh air indoors surrounded by all the real plants and morning sunshine as it pours in from the big windows.

To book this zen loft, click here.

Get playful at this whimsical home and garden

If you’re looking for a place that’s not only funky indoors but outdoors as well, this whimsical garden retreat is the perfect fit! The eclectic decor would make the perfect backdrop for an end-of-summer garden party. Furry friends are also welcome!

From the carousel horse to the marionettes, this place will certainly help you tap into your imagination. To book this home, click here.

Kick back and relax at this soccer ball-shaped retreat

For a truly luxurious stay, look no further than the Dome House YYC. This enchanting place has everything you could need and more.

The interior is nothing short of stunning, with so many potential photo backdrops and quirky decor spread all over the interior. If you don’t want to stay inside, no problem! There is a private outdoor cinema so you can enjoy captivating movie nights under the starry sky.