Abbey’s Creations, a premium ice cream shop known for its wild flavours and freshly made pizzas, is set to open a new location in Calgary.

The brand new place for ice cream cones, bowls, sandwiches, cupcakes, and more will be located in the Kensington community.

This grand opening weekend will feel even more celebratory at the shop with free kid’s cones for kids 10 years old and under and BOGO-free deals for everyone else.

There are five other locations in Calgary: 4703 Bowness Road NW, 4950 McCall Way NE, 1109 9th Avenue SE, 10233 Elbow Drive SW, and 999 36th Street NE.

This team is growing quickly, with even more locations opening up soon, like the upcoming outpost at the Calgary Farmers’ Market North.

The kitchen team here is known for making delicious ice cream creations infused with bold exotic flavours using premium ingredients.

The menu at Abbey’s Creations includes hard ice cream, soft ice cream, ice cream cakes, milkshakes, and desserts like sundaes and banana splits. With a create-your-own option, there really are endless options to choose from.

From a small cone to a large tub, unique flavours here include churro crunch, tasty fig, Vietnamese coffee, and black sesame, just to name a few. Of course, the classic flavours are sold here as well.

There are also more than 10 types of cones to choose from at Abbey’s Creations, from Jolly Rancher to Cookies ‘n Cream, as well as tons of fun toppings, like Dino Gummies, Skor Bits, toasted coconut, and many more.

Check out this new unique ice cream shop when it opens up just in time for warmer weather.

Abbey’s Creations — Kensington

Address: 405 10th Street NW, Calgary

