Royal Taste Chinese Cuisine, an exciting new restaurant, just opened in Calgary.

From the team behind the very popular Chinese Cultural Centre Cuisine, this new restaurant concept just opened, and it’s one of the best Chinese restaurants in YYC.

The idea here is to serve totally authentic Chinese cuisine with Hong Kong-style dim sum.

The menu is huge, with main seafood, chicken, duck, and vegetable dishes, to name just a few. There are incredibly unique dishes, such as lotus root with wolfberry and black fungus, and so many delicious and wild options for hot plate and hot pot, including sea cucumber with Chinese mushroom hot pot.

There are plenty of rice and noodle dishes, whether it’s for stir fry, cream sauce, curries, and so much more. There’s even traditional Peking duck served here.

The dim sum menu has so many options for dumplings, congee, buns, cakes, and more. Chicken feet or hot pot? Go for it here.

The hall sits so many people, and large parties can even book it for parties and karaoke.

This spot just opened so go in and check out an authentic Chinese dining experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinese Cultural Centre Cuisine (@cccc_yyc)

Royal Taste Chinese Cuisine

Address: 2825 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram