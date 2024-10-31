Chick-fil-A to open its first Calgary location

Heads up, fried chicken lovers: the American chain Chick-fil-A is getting ready to open its first location in Calgary.

Chick-fil-A told Dished that Rob Bourassa will own and operate the new Calgary restaurant and employ approximately 100 to 120 full- and part-time team members.

Chick-fil-A is making rapid expansion plans in Alberta, gearing up to open 20 locations by 2030 in the province. This will mark the restaurant’s first location in Calgary (not counting its previous location in Calgary International Airport).

This new spot, located at 9223 Macleod Trail SW, will open on Thursday, November 7. Once open, it will operate for dine-in and drive-thru from 10:30 am to 10 pm, Monday to Saturday.

If this is anything like its Alberta location, customers can expect long lines on opening day.

Chick-fil-A Macleod Trail

Address: 9223 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram