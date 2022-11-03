8 places to go snowshoeing in and around Calgary this winter

If skiing is not your thing, snowshoeing might be a great Calgary winter activity alternative — it’s basically hiking with fancier shoes!

While it is not officially winter, the snow we’ve been treated to means everyone can get a start on their winter activities.

As some of us may not be too confident when strapped to a pair of skis, a day on the slopes can also be enjoyed while kicking it in a pair of snowshoes.

This being Alberta, there are plenty of great places to get your winter hiking in around Calgary, and we’ve put together some of our favourites below.

Although some pathways in the park are cleared of snow during winter for easy access, you’re welcome to practice activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing if snow conditions allow.

Location: Southeast Calgary

The park occupies 1129 hectares of land and it is located in the northwest part of Calgary. Nose Hill Park has numerous hiking trails (featuring both flat terrains and climbs) and dedicated off-leash areas, making it a must-visit snowshoeing destination.

Location: 5620 14th Street NW

North Glenmore Park is 84 hectares long and it borders the north side of the Glenmore Reservoir. The park offers pedestrian and bike trails throughout, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing areas in the winter (and fall, and spring) months.

Location: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW

The 162 hectares park is located in the northwest part of Calgary. Confederation Park offers flat pathways, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing areas, and is home to the annual Lions Festival of Lights as well as a golf course.

Location: 24th Avenue and 14th Street NW to 30th Avenue and 10th Street NW

Also known as Weaselhead Flats, the 237 hectares park borders the west end of the Glenmore Reservoir. The area is loaded with hiking trails and pathways, and it’s a great place to go snowshoeing while enjoying the beauty that nature has to offer.

Location: 66th Avenue and 37th Street SW

According to Alberta Parks, there are 16 snowshoe trails in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park and the Kananaskis Valley. Take a look at the map of trails to see which ones are open and the activities allowed on each trail.

The Cross Conservation area has 4,800 acres of rolling foothills to explore. Snowshoeing is welcome during the winter months, and you may be joined by the many species of wildlife that call this conservation home.

Location: 722 11th Avenue SW

Chester Lake is a popular spot for both snowshoers and cross-country skiers. This intermediate trail is 10 km roundtrip and is usually completed in about four hours. Its terrain varies with steep slopes, areas to relax, and unbelievable views.

Location: From Canmore, take Spray Lakes Road south for 40 km