New fantasy themed BnB is opening near Calgary this winter (PHOTOS)

A new fantasy-themed bed and breakfast is going to make people from Calgary feel like they are in Middle Earth, and it opens soon!

The place will be called The Burrow. It will be nestled in the hillside complete with all the amenities to keep guests warm and cozy during the fall and winter.

Daniel Smith is the president and CEO of Good Knights entertainment and said the reason they wanted to start this was clear.

“We’re a little crazy and we don’t mind doing crazy things.”

It holds four to six people in the 600-square-foot hideaway that comes with a private hot tub.

It goes along with “The Encampment,” the first experience presented by Good Knights.

Smith said the idea came about after years in the medieval reenactment community.

“We went to a lot of fairs and that kind of stuff and so, when we had our big tent set up at the Brooks fair, people would walk in and their jaw would drop, Smith explained. “So a few years ago, when we started to think about retirement, we have this interest, and we might like to share that with people and sort of create a festival, a medieval festival environment every weekend for people to come and enjoy.”

Smith says it is not just the rooms and tents; your entire stay is an experience.

“They’re met at the gate by someone in costume and they’re [taken] to their accommodations. It’s an all-inclusive, immersive experience. So they get costumes they get in the cabin, they get breakfast and activities. It’s everything from long bow archery to sword fighting classes and leather crafts. For families, it’s all about having fun and experiencing something unique and different.”

Bookings have started for “The Encampment” and Smith says time is already running out if you want a weekend during the summer.

As for the Burrow, bookings for the new experience start on November 15 and they are booking for parts of December and then into 2023.

They also have a Christmas experience coming up along with feasts scheduled throughout next summer.

Good Knights Entertainment

Where: 10 km South of Three Hills Alberta, just off Highway 21 along Township Road 310

Prices: Varies by experience