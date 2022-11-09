8 bucket list restaurants to visit in Banff and Canmore

We’re very fortunate to live in such close proximity to the Rocky Mountains, and that includes the restaurants in Banff and Canmore.

People come from far and wide to visit the area, and the amazing dine-in options, offering some of the most breathtaking views in the world, are a major part of that.

There are some amazing new restaurants in Banff, and maybe one day they’ll be considered bucket list spots like these ones.

We’ve compiled a list of eight must-visit scenic eateries, all within a couple of hours of Calgary.

When searching for restaurants with the best views in Banff, Sky Bistro often comes in first place. It has been vo as the #1 Restaurant in Banff by Trip Advisor and was on their 2021 Traveller’s Choice list!

From the top of Sulpher Mountain, you’ll get panoramic views of Sundance Peak, Mount Rundle, Mount Norquay, and Goatview Peak.

There are two different dining options. The Sky Experieich includes Banff Gondola admission and your choice of appetizer and entree. This will set you back just under $100. The second option is à la carte dining, where you book the gondola admission and restaurant reservation separately.

Their menu is articulated by fresh, local produce. Try their butternut squash ravioli or the slow-cooked pork tenderloin – you can’t go wrong!

They have an array of cocktails and beers. Their Mountain Mule features locally distilled mountain glacier vodka, or if ales and lagers are your go-to, Sky Bistro has a wide selection from local Albertan breweries.

Address: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Sky Bistro sits on the summit of Sulpher Mountain and is accessible by Banff Gondola.

Phone: 403-762-7486

Juniper Bistro, located inside the Juniper Hotel, is a hidden gem. A lot of visitors go straight to Banff Avenue to find somewhere to eat, but do yourself a favour and head to the outskirts of town instead.

Situated across from Vermillion Lakes, the views here are simply amazing. Juniper Bistro is nestled at the base of Mount Norquay and offers a view of Snow Peak and Cascade Mountain.

They offer an unreal and mouth-watering brunch. Their Stuffed French Toast, Granola, and Juniper Benny are standouts on the menu.

If you are looking to refuel after a big day of exploring, try their Alberta Pork Chop, Chickpea and Cauliflower Panisse, or their Alberta Beef Shortrib.

Address: 1 Juniper Way Unit 2, Banff

Phone: 403-763-6219

If you’re looking for a place that is upscale, then head to Eden. It is renowned for its fine dining and features French cooking techniques that have received international accolades.

The atmosphere is luxurious, and the views are incredible. Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel sits next to Sulpher Mountain and offers views of Mount Rundle. The hotel looks like something out of a fairytale.

You can choose from the three-course Grande Degustation for $120 or the five-course menu for $175. Here, you’ll find Alaskan King Crab, Smoked Elk Tartare, and Brant Lake Wagyu among the selection. This spot also offers Vegetarian Degustation counterparts for $115 and $155, respectively.

Pair your degustation with a bottle of wine. The menu is literally 59 pages long, consisting of over 17,000 bottles of wine from all over the world, so there is sure to be something on there that you’ll love!

Address: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Phone: 403-762-3356

This intimate, casual bistro sits high up on Mount Norquay. You can access the 1950s-themed Cliffhouse Bistro by riding the chairlift 6,900 ft. up the mountain.

Natural lights flood the cool, retro-looking interior. Through the window, you’ll have huge views of Banff township and its surrounding mountains. These views even drew the likes of Marilyn Monroe herself back in the day!

We love the understated and causal ski chalet vibe here. After doing a few runs of the ski trails, hit the bistro for a beer and a burger.

Address: Mt. Norquay Scenic Drive, Improvement District No. 9

Phone: 403-762-4421

The altitude is high, the cocktails are crafted with local spirits, and the menu is sourced and created from local and seasonal ingredients.

Lake Louise is an absolutely remarkable place. Whitehorn Bistro will make you feel like you’re up in the clouds while you sit back and enjoy the sweeping panoramic views.

Keep an eye out for bears as your take the gondola up; there have been multiple sightings these past few months. What better way to see wildlife than from the comfort of a chair high above them?

The menu is classically Canadian ski chalet, offering a little bit of everything. From charcuterie platters, burgers and fries to soups, salads, seafood, and fondue!

Address: 1 Whitehorn Road, Lake Louise

Phone: 403-522-1310

Perhaps one of Canada’s most iconic locations, the Fairmount Chateau Lake Louise is situated on the shore of what honestly looks fake — in that it is hard to believe that there are places in the world that look so magnificent and heavenly!

The icy blue water of the lake paired with the white, glistening snow-capped mountains and Victoria Glacier, make it quite the marvel. And The Lakeview Lounge is able to bask in this scene from its enormous windows.

The Lakeview Lounge is a wonderful place to sit back and relax with a glass of vino. They have an extensive cocktail and wine list, which goes fabulously with one of their many share platters and small plates. They also offer multiple mains featuring Alberta beef, Sockeye Salmon, and homemade Bison Ravioli.

Enjoy fantastic service while you take in this glorious location.

Address: 111 Lake Louise Drive

Phone: 403-522-1817

Another chart-topping restaurant, The Sensory, was voted one of Canada’s Best New Restaurants in 2019. It’s a place where you’ll discover amazing mountain vistas and fine regional cuisine.

Their picturesque setting is practically perfect. It is right in the heart of town, so you’ll be surrounded by mountains from every angle.

Their menu is expressive of the Canadian Rocky Mountains through their seasonal ingredients and local farm-to-fork creations.

To start, try their Red Fox Fungi, and Chili Gambas, before heading onto their mains where the Wagyu Burger, Arctic char, and Lamb Pasta are must-tries!

Address: 101-300 Old Canmore Road, Canmore

Phone: 403-812-0837

Head to Rustica Steakhouse if you want exceptional Canadian beef and an outstanding view. They serve up thick and mouth-watering 100% Canadian Prime steak representing the top 0.3% of beef in the country. It is renowned for its tenderness and perfect flavour.

While the talented chefs prepare your meal, why not start with a couple of Silvertip specialties? They have an Apply Cinnamon Whiskey Smash, which sounds amazing as we head into the cooler months or try their Vanilla Chai White Russian, both made with liquors distilled at PARK Distillery in Banff.

This restaurant’s location is inside the Silvertip Resort, with spectacular views of the mountains and golf course. It sits at the base of Mount Lady MacDonald, just on the outskirts of downtown Canmore.

Address: 2000 Silvertip Trail, Canmore

Phone: 877-877-5444