Charcut is opening a new location in the University District this spring

One of Calgary’s most celebrated restaurants is set to open its second location this year.

Charcut Roast House, a spot known for its rotisserie meats and handcrafted charcuterie, is set to open a new outpost in Calgary’s thriving University District area in the spring.

Owned by local chefs Connie DeSousa and John Jackson, Charcut has made it onto a list of Canada’s best restaurants since it opened its Centre Street S location in 2010.

Now, in an exciting step, Charcut will be branching out with a fresh new take.

The new 2,800-square-foot space will be on the main floor of the Alt Hotel in the University District and will feature an open kitchen and an 80-seat main dining room, complete with 12-foot glass windows into the salumeria where diners will be able to see the dry-aging process.

A lounge with an island bar, seating and a cozy fireplace will be the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail, while in the summer months, diners will be able to enjoy a 60-seat patio.

Charcut’s University District location will also house a 16-seat private dining room named The Butcherina, with views into the chef’s butcher shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The food offerings at Charcut’s University District location will differ slightly from its original location, although the menu has yet to be revealed. What we do know is that the spot will have a takeout window for Connie & John’s Pizza, where New York and Detroit-style pizzas will be sold by the pie.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for the official opening date for this exciting new spot.

Address: 4150 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram