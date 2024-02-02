Times are tough. Costs are rising. Buying groceries is pricey, and going for a meal out is even pricier.

However, Calgary bar Modern Love is fighting back against inflation with a ridiculously good burger deal.

The dive bar on 11th Avenue SW is offering a classic cheeseburger for just $2. No, there isn’t a zero missing here.

The catch? The offer is only available on Tuesdays as part of the bar’s newly introduced “Toonie Tuesday.” At $2, we’d guess that it’s probably the cheapest burger in Cowtown.

Not only are there inflation-busting burgers, but visitors will also be able to get their hands on the Calgary classic beverage, the Shaft, for just $2.75.

So if you’re looking for midweek dinner plans, you probably won’t find anything cheaper.

Modern Love opened its doors last June in the spot that was the long-term home of established Calgary bar and music venue Broken City.

Address: 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

