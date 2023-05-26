Charcut is one of the best steakhouses in Calgary.

This restaurant offers a really interesting selection of lunch options and a dinner menu that offers a wide array of inventive starters, sides, and steaks.

Charcut is a steakhouse, roast house, and butcher shop that makes the steaks, as well as provisions and charcuterie like beef roasts, pig’s head mortadella, and Italian sausage, to name just a few.

Dished recently had the opportunity to check out the urban rustic restaurant concept and try out a few of the meat-centric dishes, while also diving into some fantastic vegetable creations.

We started with a massive plate of charcuterie, the Salumeria, which came with olives, mortadella, pickled carrots, mustard, and Italian sausage in a skillet, to name just a handful of the items. It was a great way to start, especially since it came straight from the butcher shop in the back.

For starters, we also tried the Albacore tuna crudo (preserved lemon, Calabrian chili oil, shaved fennel), the smoked Alberta beef tonnato (aioli, garlic chips, truffle, fried capers, pecorino), and the gem lettuce Caesar salad.

They were all really bright and fresh, which was a great way to begin especially since we were excited to enjoy rich meats and heavy sides.

There’s a massive 32 oz ribeye on the menu here, but we went for variety and got the slow-cooked and smoked prime rib covered in rosemary jus and horseradish aioli, and the butcher cut steak, which came served with salsa verde, crispy fried capers, and arugula.

Sides are always the most exciting part and on this trip, we went for the mascarpone polenta, asparagus, and the massive Tuscan truffle poutine. There is plenty of pasta on the menu here that goes perfectly with thick cuts of meat, and we ordered the bone marrow stroganoff made with wild mushrooms and trippa.

It’s a steakhouse that feels modern and doesn’t take things too seriously, except for butchering and cooking up seriously great plates of meat with a wide array of side options.

Charcut

Address: 899 Centre Street S, Calgary

