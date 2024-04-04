Jon Smith Subs to open its second Calgary location

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Charlie Hart
Apr 4 2024, 8:04 pm
A Floridian sub shop is gearing up to open its second Calgary location later this year.

Jon Smith Subs, known for its enormous quick-serve subs, is opening its second YYC outpost at Falsbridge Plaza in Calgary’s northeast.

Construction is underway, and the new spot is expected to be open later this year.

Calgary’s first Jon Smith Subs opened on Legacy Main Street in 2021, and the brand recently opened its first Airdrie location, too.

Diners at Jon Smith Subs will be able to try its legendary subs, as well as fresh salads, made-to-order fries, and a new breakfast menu to boot.

Popular handhelds include its signature “Steak Bomb,” which features sirloin steak, bacon, provolone, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes.

Other top picks include the “Gator,” a combo of sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions, and provolone drenched in swamp sauce and topped with bacon bits.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new location!

Jon Smith Subs

Address: Falsbridge Plaza, Calgary

Instagram

