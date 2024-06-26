Any Calgarian knows that the Calgary Stampede usually requires late-night eats, and luckily, one Calgary restaurant is stepping up to the plate and opening 24/7.

Local spot strEATS will be open 24/7 from July 5 to 14 for the duration of the Calgary Stampede, at 555 11th Avenue SW.

No matter what time of day or night, whether you’re on your way to the grounds or heading back from one of the city’s many concerts, you’ll be able to grab a quick and tasty bite to keep your energy high.

strEATs, brought to life by the team behind Joey Restaurants, serves tacos, burritos, bowls, and more.

In addition to 24/7 treats, strEATS will also support the community through its #streatsforstreets programme, where diners can donate $1.50 to provide a taco for someone in need.

strEATS Beltline

Address: 555 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

