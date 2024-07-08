Cheap Calgary Stampede Food: Here's what $20 will get you on the grounds

Food on the Calgary Stampede Midway is notoriously pricey, so if you’re on a strict budget, options can be fairly limited.

From $19 watermelon burgers to $13 ice creams (plus admission!), visiting the Stampede can quickly rack up a hefty bill.

But we love a challenge here at Dished, so we decided to see just how much food we could get for $20.

After scouting out some options, we decided to grab a Stampede classic, the humble corn dog. One stand on the Midway was selling mini dogs for just $4. While it certainly isn’t the most filling option, it’ll do the trick if you just want a quick snack on the go and it left us with $16 to spend.

Next, we went on the hunt for a cheap drink to wash down that corndog. As bottled water can cost as much as $5, it wasn’t easy. However, we managed to get our hands on a small lemonade for $3.50 inside the BMO market (which was cheaper than any lemonade we saw on the Midway), leaving us with $12.50 left.

By far the priciest item we secured with our change was a bag of mini donuts. As a Stampede classic, it felt like a must. However, the bag cost $8.50, which was a big chunk of cash.

Luckily, the bag was loaded up, and it was definitely big enough to share. After a sweet treat, we were left with $4. Apart from getting our hands on another mini corn dog or another lemonade, our options ran dry.

However, some Calgarians have since chimed in with some cheap food options at the Calgary Stampede to enjoy.

One spot that many Stampede goers recommended was the milk and cookies stand, where a carton of milk and a cookie will cost $3, cheaper than most Midway snacks.

What are your favourite affordable Calgary Stampede snacks? Let us know in the comments.