It isn’t the Calgary Stampede without plenty of celebrity sightings. This year is no different, with American rapper Flo Rida making an appearance at a popular Calgary spot.

The hitmaker behind “Low” and “Right Round” was spotted partying at Calgary nightclub Papi following his show at Cowboys Music Festival on Monday, July 8. Flo Rida was also joined by rapper Oya Baby at the club.

“A big shoutout to @official_flo and @oyababyy for coming through yesterday! The vibes were just amazing. You better not have missed it,” Papi said in the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI Calgary night club (@papicalgary)

The pair aren’t the only celebs spotted partying at Papi during Stampede. Canadian singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor and Roy Woods also visited on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI Calgary night club (@papicalgary)

“Big shoutout to Roy Woods and PND for joining us and bringing the heat. The vibes were just right. You just had to be there to experience it,” the club said in a separate Instagram post.

Papi is one of the city’s most popular nightclubs, branding itself as a “one-of-a-kind House of Tequila and Margarita dance club.”

Last year, some huge names, including Kid Laroi, A$AP Ferg and Wiz Khalifa, were also spotted at the club.

Here’s to more celebrity sightings in Cowtown before Stampede is out.

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary