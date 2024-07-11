It’s already been a big week for celebrity sightings in Calgary. The Stampede is in full swing, and two huge American artists were just spotted partying at a popular nightclub.

R&B superstar Ne-Yo, behind hit songs such as “So Sick” and “Miss Independent,” was spotted at Papi on Wednesday evening after his Calgary Stampede performance.

Ne-Yo was also joined by rapper Ja Rule, who was also performing in the city.

Ne-Yo was headlining at The Big Four at the Calgary Stampede on Wednesday, July 10, while Ja Rule was performing at the Back Alley tent.

The pair aren’t the only celebs to pay Papi a visit during the Calgary Stampede, with Flo Rida, PartyNextDoor, and Swae Lee all making appearances at the nightclub.

Earlier this week, American DJ Diplo was also spotted at a popular fitness studio in the city.

As Calgary Stampede isn’t over until July 14, there’s bound to be plenty more stars out and about.