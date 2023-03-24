Geek Out: Here are the stars you can meet at Calgary Expo next month

Geeks, nerds and pop culture enthusiasts rejoice! Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo is returning for its 16th anniversary this spring, and its list of celebrities keeps on growing.

Running from Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30 at Stampede Park, the activity-filled four days will celebrate everything from comics to gaming, cosplay and more.

Calgary Expo is regularly attended by more than 90,000 fans of all ages, and it’s a perfect opportunity to get up close with some of your favourite stars.

Calgary Expo announced this week that Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood’s most beloved character actors and the founder of Trejo’s Tacos, will be coming to the convention this year.

The Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Spy Kids star is making his Calgary Expo debut and will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans over the weekend.

Other huge names you’ll get to meet include the iconic Christina Ricci, currently starring as Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix’s Wednesday and Misty Quigley from Yellowjackets. She also portrayed Wednesday in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and then again in the sequel, Addams Family Values, in 1993.

Acclaimed actor James McAvoy is going to make his Canadian convention debut this spring at the Calgary Expo. The star of the BBC/HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men series will be taking part in a live Q&A with the audience during the weekend.

And Stranger Things fans won’t want to miss an appearance by Hopper himself, David Harbour. The Violent Night and We Have A Ghost star has been very busy, entertaining fans with starring roles in Black Widow and Hellboy, and even hosting Saturday Night Live.

Here’s a list of some of the other massive stars coming to Calgary Expo from April 27 to 30

Celebrity guests

Hayden Christensen (Star Wars)

Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Zachary Levi (Shazam!)

Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil)

Charlie Cox (Daredevil)

Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Evil Dead)

Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter)

Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian)

Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

The Kids in the Hall

Voice Actors

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales from Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse)

Peter Cullen and Dan Gilvezan (Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from Transformers)

Kathleen Herles (Dora from Dora the Explorer)

Justine Huxley and Nicholas Roye (Apex Legends)

Nadji Jeter (The Last of Us)

Ryan Colt Levy and Sarah Wiedenheft (Chainsaw Man)

Megan Shipman and Natalie Van Sistine (Spy x Family)

J. Michael Tatum and Brandon McInnis (My Hero Academia)

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!

Stay tuned for the full weekend schedule that will be released online and get ready to have fun!

When: April 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Advance tickets available now until April 12, 2023; single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-Day Pass, Ultimate Fan Package and VIP Packages are also available.