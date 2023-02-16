"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is coming to Calgary this spring

One of the stars of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, David Harbour, is coming to Calgary this spring, and you’ll have a chance to see him.

The Calgary Expo is bringing in the man who plays Jim Hopper on Stranger Things from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park.

He was last seen in Violent Night and is currently promoting his next film, We Have A Ghost, which will be released on February 24, 2023, on Netflix.

Harbour will start filming the last season of Stranger Things just days after coming to Calgary. He has also been in Black Widow, Suicide Squad, and Hellboy.

Fans can meet him at autograph signings and, for an additional cost, photo ops. You can hear from him during his live on-stage Q&A.

This isn’t the first time he was supposed to be coming to town. David Harbour was originally scheduled for the Calgary Expo in 2019, but filming commitments forced him to postpone his appearance.

He will join two other guests announced this week, Hayden Christensen from the Star Wars franchise and Gwendolyn Christie from Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

Other previously announced guests include James McAvoy, Sam Raimi, Vincent D’Onofrio, Zachary Levi, and Christina Ricci for the 16th annual show this spring.

When: April 27 to 30

Where: Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Time: Thursday, 4 pm to 9 pm; Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $22