Movies & TVHollywood NorthPop CultureCelebrities

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is coming to Calgary this spring

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Feb 16 2023, 8:29 pm
"Stranger Things" star David Harbour is coming to Calgary this spring
Calgary Expo

One of the stars of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, David Harbour, is coming to Calgary this spring, and you’ll have a chance to see him.

The Calgary Expo is bringing in the man who plays Jim Hopper on Stranger Things from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park.

David Harbour Calgary

Calgary Expo

He was last seen in Violent Night and is currently promoting his next film, We Have A Ghost, which will be released on February 24, 2023, on Netflix.

Harbour will start filming the last season of Stranger Things just days after coming to Calgary. He has also been in Black Widow, Suicide Squad, and Hellboy.

David Harbour Calgary

Calgary Expo

Fans can meet him at autograph signings and, for an additional cost, photo ops. You can hear from him during his live on-stage Q&A.

This isn’t the first time he was supposed to be coming to town. David Harbour was originally scheduled for the Calgary Expo in 2019, but filming commitments forced him to postpone his appearance.

David Harbour Calgary

Calgary Expo

 He will join two other guests announced this week, Hayden Christensen from the Star Wars franchise and Gwendolyn Christie from Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

Other previously announced guests include James McAvoy, Sam Raimi, Vincent D’Onofrio, Zachary Levi, and Christina Ricci for the 16th annual show this spring. 

Calgary Expo

Calgary Expo

When: April 27 to 30
Where: Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE
Time: Thursday, 4 pm to 9 pm; Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $22

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Movies & TV
+ Hollywood North
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.