A star from Netflix's "Wednesday" series is coming to the Calgary Expo

The Calgary Expo has brought some major star power into the city for years. Now, one of the stars from Wednesday will be coming to town.

Christina Ricci, someone who has played Wednesday in the past and plays Marilyn Thornhill on the Netflix hit, has been added to the guest list.

You may know her as Marilyn Thornhill from Netflix’s Wednesday, Misty Quigley from Yellowjackets or Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. No matter how you know her, Christina Ricci is coming to CALGARY EXPO and she’s ready to meet you. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/2C3uxIXnPy pic.twitter.com/M3c7ew2z6Y — Calgary Expo (@Calgaryexpo) January 25, 2023

Ricci played Wednesday in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and then again in the sequel, Addams Family Values, in 1993.

In the hit Netflix series based on one of her former roles, Ricci plays Marilyn Thornhill, who is a thorn in the side of Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega.

That isn’t the only current role Ricci has right now. She is also in the series Yellowjackets as Misty Quigley.

She has been nominated for a Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG award in her incredible career.

She recently served as a producer and starred in the Amazon original series Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Back in 1996, she was also in Casper.

Now she makes her way to the Calgary Expo late in April. She joins Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio and legendary director Sam Raimi.

The Calgary Expo will take place April 27-30 and ticket packages are available now.