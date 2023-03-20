A huge puppy party is coming to Calgary and it's FREE to attend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the largest pet festivals in North America is returning to Calgary this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time!

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Eau Claire Market on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.

And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

Pet-a-Palooza is described by its organizers as “the social event of the year for dogs and their people.” Complete details will be released closer to the event, but if it’s anything like last year, attendees will be in for a treat.

The Day of the Dog 2022 featured a 120-foot pool party in the middle of the city, complete with a poolside DJ, pool floaties, and a lot of a-pup-priate swag.

Pooches could also participate in a snack-eating contest to win a swag bag packed with gifts.

The highlight of last year’s event was the dog races, with full heats open to any dog of any breed or age

And for the pups that prefer peace and calm, their owners could sign up for doggy yoga sessions.

So mark your calendars for The Day of the Dog 2023, because it’s going to be a party you and your pup won’t want to miss.

When: July 29 and 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Eau Claire Market — 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

With files from Ayilya Thampuran