The seemingly endless food options at CrossIron Mills are the most fun part of going shopping there.

Before, during, or after a stressful shop, treating yourself to a wonderful meal makes it all worth it, but deciding what to choose can be overwhelming.

Some of the best food spots in the mall are in the food court, at opposite ends, or even hidden inside the stores. Knowing the best places to grab a bite or a drink is a must when entering the busy frenzy inside.

These are the best things to eat and drink at CrossIron Mills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Smoke Burger (@bigsmokeburger)

After a great day shopping, in the middle of a stressful day shopping, or right before a big spree, sometimes a great burger spot is all you need to get into the right mental state. Big Smoke Burger is a joint doing all the classics well, with a menu of gourmet burgers, hand-cut French fries, and hand-spun milkshakes. With 13 beef burgers, two chicken burgers, and three classic burgers to choose from, we suggest the signature Big Smoke with caramelized onions, house-made horseradish mayo, smoked Canadian cheddar, lettuce, and tomato.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hula Poké (@hulapoke)

This food court spot is becoming a popular and healthy option in mall food courts, bringing good vibes to anyone who visits. The Hawaiian-themed food spot has several different kinds of poke bowls with various flavours to choose from to completely make your own. Any of these poke bowls are worth trying because they’ll be created by you, but make sure to order a Wai Tai on the side, a fruit-infused coconut water.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fionn MacCools CrossIron (@fionnscrossiron)

This Irish-style pub is super popular in the Beltline neighbourhood, and for shoppers at CrossIron Mills. This pub food menu includes the staples for appetizers, handheld, and salads, but we definitely suggest grabbing a Guinness and ordering one of their Irish dishes. The Shepherd’s Pie and Guinness Steak and Mushroom Bowl will have you feeling lucky for your shopping day.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alley Canada (@thealley.ca)

The Alley is an international Taiwanese bubble tea chain known for its freshly handcrafted tapioca and sugar cane syrup, all made from scratch. Grab a brewed tea, milk tea, or fruit drink here, but any of the “deerioca” items are one-of-a-kind. This is the signature brown sugar series for the bubble tea spot, with flavours that include matcha, ube taro, and creme brûlée.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearson’s Berry Farm (@pearsonsberryfarm)

Recognized as the first commercial orchard of Saskatoon berries in the world, Pearson’s has set up a few pop-up markets and one of them is luckily at CrossIron Mills. There are frozen or baked options, just in case you’d rather eat it right there in the middle of a big shopping spree. Muffins and butter tarts are made fresh here, but it’s the pies we suggest grabbing. Whatever order you make, make sure to include a Saskatoon berry pie.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlo’s Bakery Canada (@carlosbakeryca)

This hidden gem isn’t in a store, shop, or food court; it is a vending machine along the wall waiting to be discovered. From the mind of the famous Cake Boss, this vending machine has massive slices of freshly baked cakes to try at the push of a button. Flavours can change, but the delicious signature Rainbow Slice can’t be missed.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chachis Sandwiches (@chachissandwiches)

This popular chain is the go-to spot for any shopper with a hankering for a fantastic sandwich. Freshly baked buns are used to make these amazing creations in-house, like the pulled pork and mac and cheese sandwich, or the chicken banh mi with hoison marinade, spicy Asian sesame sauce, and garlic aioli.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jollibee Canada (@jollibeecanada)

This extremely popular chain is a recent addition to CrossIron Mills, making cheeseburgers, Burger Steaks, and popular deep-fried Peach-Mango hand-pies. Filipino fast food is the specialty here, and we highly suggest ordering the famous hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti with banana ketchup.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepper Palace (@pepperpalace)

Maybe you want to grab a bottle to take home, or open it up and try it on any of the fun eats we already mentioned on this list, but this is the spot in Calgary to find hot sauce. Seasonings, relish, sauces, glazes, marinades, and, of course, hot sauce are all on the shelves here in brightly coloured bottles in a wide variety. Try at your own risk, like the Flatline flavour by The End.

Instagram

CrossIron Mills

Address: 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Alberta

Instagram