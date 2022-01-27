3 unforgettable restaurant bathrooms you need to visit in Calgary

Going to the bathroom while out for a meal is a rather boring endeavour, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Unique and over-the-top bathrooms can make anyone’s trip to the loo a whole lot more memorable.

In fact, Calgary is home to some of the most elegant and funky restaurant bathrooms in Canada, which can take your experience between bites to a whole new level.

Here are three of the best restaurant bathrooms in Calgary.

This recently opened Calgary spot was just honoured by making the shortlist for Canada’s Best Restroom, so of course it’s making the list. This restroom at The Rooftop YYC is designed with graffiti-covered walls, colourful tiles, artsy animal portraits, and neon lights that all go perfectly with the party-vibe of this massive patio space.

Address: 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary

Ricardo’s is a go-to Calgary spot for rum cocktails and Caribbean-inspired food. Bright and colourful drinks and T-shirts are common here, and that makes the bathrooms here such an ideal backdrop for the perfect bathroom Instagram pic. The room is perfectly lit from a single source, and the wallpaper is painted with yellow bananas and pink flamingos, all on a colourful background.

Address: 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

The restrooms at UNA are quite like the dining room space — simple and regal but with plenty of personality. The long hallway leads you to both washrooms, one bright and colourful and the other darkly lit. Beautiful hanging lights illuminate the room, showing off metal decor, antique mirrors, and hanging artwork. What really makes the restrooms here so special is the audio playing. It’s not music, but almost always a book on tape. It’s common to hear one of the Harry Potter books playing, so maybe hold it if you don’t want any spoilers about Professor Snape.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

