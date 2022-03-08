Roasti Coffee, a popular coffee company with two locations in the Edmonton area, has launched a special bean to raise money for the current crisis in Ukraine.

This new coffee bean, with notes of creme brûlée, Toblerone, and nutmeg, is rightly called “We Stand With Ukraine.”

100% of the proceeds from the sales of this special bean will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, created by the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

This is the same foundation that the Government of Alberta just recently donated $5 million towards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roasti Coffee Company (@roasticoffeeco)

Roasti Coffee is a small business raising an impressive amount of money.

This past weekend, the team was able to collect $7,000 worth of donations from the sale of this special bean.

A silent partner has also pledged an extra $5,000 to the cause on top of that, making the donation count to date roughly $12,000.

There is quite a bit of good stock left of this limited-edition bean. The team is definitely hoping to sell out of it to get as much money sent to struggling people of Ukraine as soon as possible.

We all drink coffee, so grab a bag of “We Stand With Ukraine” coffee beans and have your next cup be for a cause.

Roasti Coffee Co

Address: 10546 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Address: #19, 52 Brentwood Boulevard, Sherwood Park

Instagram