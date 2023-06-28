You could own a Canadian Brewhouse in Alberta for just $4.9M

The chain is well-known in the Alberta restaurant scene, and you could own a Canadian Brewhouse location if you got a few million bucks laying around.

Located somewhere in Calgary, its real estate listing claims that “not very often do these stores come up for sale, as most of them are corporately owned.”

The store is up for grabs due to the current owner being involved with multiple business holdings and would like to “focus on those.”

The Canadian Brewhouse has more than 40 locations across Canada, with coveted spots in Edmonton’s ICE District and Calgary’s University District.

With nearly 30 beers on tap, the Canadian Brewhouse is one of the best spots in the province for a domestic favourite or to try a new craft beer, and this location boasts a staggering 14,000 square feet.

If you decide to pick up this location, you’ll be serving multiple kinds of nachos, wings, pizza, burgers, and so much more. Delicious!

The first Canadian Brewhouse was opened in west Edmonton back in 2002 and now operates numerous outposts in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and one in Manitoba.

Do you think you know where this Canadian Brewhouse is located in Calgary? Let us know what you think in the comments.