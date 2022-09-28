Get ready, Edmonton, because the long-awaited Canadian Icehouse and Banquet Bar are finally set to open.

Coming to Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district, the downtown Ice District will soon see the opening of not one but two massive new sports bars.

Originally announced back in January, both of these spots will have their grand openings on Saturday, October 15.

The Banquet Bar and The Canadian Icehouse (both part of The Canadian Brewhouse family) will open side by side, making for a truly epic spot. There are a lot of great sports bars in Edmonton, but this will be hard to beat.

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in western Canada. There will be not only fireplaces and outdoor games out on this massive space but also batting cages!

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a sub-zero vodka tasting room that is made entirely out of blocks of ice and snow.

This will be the third location for The Banquet Bar, the first one being in Fort McMurray and the second in Calgary. Those locations have a bowling alley, rooftop patio, billiards, and games, so you know this new outpost is going to be an absolute blast.

Edmonton’s Ice District has been growing quickly since the revitalization of the area and this is another huge step for the community.

With Rogers Arena located right here in the Ice District, both The Canadian Icehouse and The Banquet Bar are sure to be extremely popular spots all year long.

Just in time for hockey season, make sure to hit this spot up for games this year.

