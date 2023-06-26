Calgary spot named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada

A neighbourhood in Calgary has been marked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada, according to a new list done by The Globe and Mail.

Calgary’s Inglewood was named to the list, and with just a handful of other neighbourhoods being mentioned alongside it, it’s in pretty spectacular company.

The area has transformed from an industrial area into one of the best neighbourhoods in the city with tons of great shopping, and food and drink options.

A staple of most Calgarian diets resides in this area with Spolumbo’s Fine Foods providing some of the best sandwich options in the city.

The neigbourhood really shines during the summer with the Inglewood Night Market bringing the city together six times a year.

Other spots to make the list include 124th Street in Edmonton, downtown Dartmouth in Halifax, and Gastown in Vancouver.

With files from Laine Mitchell