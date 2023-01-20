A town in southern Alberta has been named one of the best places to live in the country and it’s the sole spot to make the cut in western Canada.

The 2023 list from Moving Waldo focuses on three main criteria for determining the rankings. First up is safety (based on the crime rate), then there’s affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks.

High River was ranked #8 on the list, moving up two spots from #10 on the list’s ranking in 2022, and was awarded for its tranquillity and outdoorsy culture.

The town also found itself on the list thanks to it being one of the cheapest places to live in Alberta and also having a low crime rate.

Moving Waldo also pointed to High River hosting annual events all year round, but it is particularly known for its old-fashioned outdoor parade during Christmas festivities as the entire town lights up. The city has many craft fairs, art studios, and galleries.

Here’s the full ranking of the best places to live in Canada right now:

Edmundston, New Brunswick Saguenay, Quebec Levis, Quebec Deep River, Ontario Trenton, Nova Scotia Quebec City, Quebec Thetford Mines, Quebec High River, Alberta Barrie, Ontario Wellington County, Ontario

Edmonton was also just named one of the best places to live in Canada. We love to see Alberta racking up the recognition!