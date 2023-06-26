NewsCanada

Edmonton spot named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 26 2023, 9:04 pm
Edmonton spot named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

A neighbourhood in Edmonton has been marked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada, according to a new list done by The Globe and Mail.

Central Edmonton’s 124th Street was named to the list, and with just a handful of other neighbourhoods being mentioned alongside it, it’s in pretty spectacular company.

The area is well known for its massive market, restaurant scene, art galleries, scenic views along the Victoria Promenade, stores, and bakeries, just to name a few things.

One of the best-known spots to grab a bite to eat in the area is Duchess Bake Shop, which any Edmontonian with a bit of a sweet tooth must visit!

The area is bumping with all kinds of things to do year-round and when winter starts to arrive and the snow starts to fall, the All is Bright festival takes place.

Other spots to make the list include Inglewood in Calgary, downtown Dartmouth in Halifax, and Gastown in Vancouver.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.