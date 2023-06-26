Edmonton spot named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada

A neighbourhood in Edmonton has been marked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada, according to a new list done by The Globe and Mail.

Central Edmonton’s 124th Street was named to the list, and with just a handful of other neighbourhoods being mentioned alongside it, it’s in pretty spectacular company.

The area is well known for its massive market, restaurant scene, art galleries, scenic views along the Victoria Promenade, stores, and bakeries, just to name a few things.

You might also like: McDavid shares heartwarming message to new fiancée Lauren Kyle

Edmontonians are losing it over a "Pornhub limo" being spotted

9 of the best lakes within two hours of Edmonton to swim in this summer

One of the best-known spots to grab a bite to eat in the area is Duchess Bake Shop, which any Edmontonian with a bit of a sweet tooth must visit!



The area is bumping with all kinds of things to do year-round and when winter starts to arrive and the snow starts to fall, the All is Bright festival takes place.

Other spots to make the list include Inglewood in Calgary, downtown Dartmouth in Halifax, and Gastown in Vancouver.