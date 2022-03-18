Over 20+ of Calgary's best burger spots mapped out

How many of Calgary’s best burger spots have you checked out?

It can be hard to keep track of where to go, where to go first, how to save the best for last, or even where you’ve already been. There’s also plenty of upscale restaurants that offer an amazing burger.

Sure, scavenger hunts and treasure maps are fun for a bit, but we’ve got the real trail for you to follow.

We have designed a map highlighting the best places to sink your teeth into the very best burgers across the city.

Check out all of the restaurants included on our Calgary’s best burger trail.

There’s a reason Clive Burger is such a hotspot for hungry post-night-out burger lovers – and it’s not just its central 17th Ave location. A regular burger from this joint loaded with all the fixin’s and an egg is our go-to.

Address: 736 17th Avenue SW

This hole-in-the-wall burger joint – seriously, it’s a walk-thru window out of the Simmons’ Building – is an extension of the Charbar kitchen open for lunch (mostly) every day. Here you can pre-order and pick up big, sloppy, delicious burgers seven days a week.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Home of all your favourite staple dishes, it’s no surprise this restaurant has a classic burger that knocks it out of the park. The H&A Burger comes with all the classic toppings, and feel free to add eggs, smoked bacon, and even an extra patty.

Address: 1331 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Lil’ Empire Burger has two locations to get handhelds at, which means you have double the chance at locking down the deliciousness.

Address: 4321 1st Street SE, Calgary

Address: 1105 1st Ave NE, Calgary

This is where diets go to die and you enter burger bliss guilt-free. From the fried mac ‘n’ cheese topped burger to fried mushrooms, and melted cheddar stacked on top of a double patty, you’ll ask to skip the lettuce.

Address: 908 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary



Address: 2129 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Iyycburg is a great spot for no-fuss smash burgers and milkshakes that recently opened in Calgary, and you need to head in to grab some grub if you haven’t already.

Address: 19 Sunmills Drive SE, Calgary

Address: 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Natural beef patty, applewood-smoked cheddar cheese, tarragon mustard aioli, house pickles, and all served with the house fries.

Address: 925 11th Street SE, Calgary

This is a double patty coated in aged provoleta cheese topped with smashed avo that you wish would come with a free refill button.

Address: Simmons Building, 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

You can smell this flame-grilled BBQ scent while walking on 10th Street. Let it lure you into this spot. You won’t regret it.

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

Pounded thin but packed with smashing flavour, this joint garnishes its freshly grilled patties like a boss.

Address: 25 High Street SE, Calgary

Address: Sunridge, 2790 32nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Address: 319 – 8888 Country Hills Boulevard NW, Calgary

Address: 971 – 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Primarily known for its delicious Mexican food, this spot also has an old-fashioned hamburger that goes by the Hamburguesa Al Carbon, served with a double patty and all the fixings.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Model Milk is the exceptional and rare spit that feels just as fine dining as it does casual. The room is beautiful with impeccably designed dishes, but definitely seek out the burger here, made with a morel mushroom ragout, cheese curds, and creme fraiche.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This burger pop-up from Chef Mike Pigot appears to be here to stay, and we are very thankful. Smash burgers come as simple or as loaded as you want, with a special sauce and brown sugar onions a must.

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Modern Burger switched locations recently so luckily we mapped it out here. It’s not in the very popular District at Beltline food hall, and it’s tough to go anywhere else with burgers this tasty.

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

With files from Hanna McLean, Milena Petrovic