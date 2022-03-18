Snowcapz Cafe, a popular Korean dessert spot in Calgary, is opening its second location soon.

Known for making fresh, creative, and healthy desserts with authentic Korean ingredients, this spot specializes in croffles, shaved ice treats, and other snacks.

This unique eatery and cafe is located at 216 14th Avenue SE, and the new location will be opening in the heart of Northeast Calgary.

There are basically six categories of Korean treats here to choose from, each with multiple tasty options.

The menu has shaved ice “mountains,” Korean snacks, croffles, milky drinks, coffee drinks, and fruity drinks.

The signature item at Snowcapz Cafe is the mountain drinks, made with decadent bases and exciting toppings. Some are made with house-made Korean sugar cookies and ice cream, others with chocolate, fresh bananas, and Oreo, while others contain fresh fruits and egg jelly.

Korean snacks include fun dalgona cookies you can cut out, like the ones from the popular Squid Games series on Netflix. There are also a few hot options like tteokbokki with dumplings and cheese sticks.

Croffles are an amazing marriage of croissants and waffles, and here they come topped with toppings like Nutella, marshmallow, and caramel, to name a few.

Milky cold drinks, fruity cold drinks, and classic coffees all come in so many delicious flavours, from the rich and sweet to healthy and refreshing.

An official address and opening date have yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.

