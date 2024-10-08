NewsWeather

Calgary set to enjoy some SERIOUS heat for Thanksgiving long weekend

Laine Mitchell
Oct 8 2024, 7:09 pm
Timothy Yue/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving long weekend is just around the corner and so is a blast of summer-like weather coming to Calgary.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the forecast for Calgary over the Thanksgiving long weekend is downright balmy, with a run of sunshine through the entire weekend and a high of 21°C for Saturday, 25°C for Sunday, and a sweltering 26°C for the holiday Monday.

The ECCC added that typically during this time of year, the normal high is 14°C, while the normal low is zero.

thanksgiving weather calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you’re on the hunt for a little more Thanksgiving and fall coverage for Calgary, we have rounded up the best dine-in holiday dinners to check out and what’s open and closed in the city on Monday.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the warm weather with these fall things in Calgary, and if you are venturing out of the city, here are fall and Halloween things you can do across Alberta.

