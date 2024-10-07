Calgary has been home to some seriously star-studded filming recently, and the upcoming days may be your last chance to spot one of the movie stars.

Two movies are set to finish filming in Calgary next week, so keep your eye out around the city if you want to see the likes of Jennifer Lawrence strolling along the street.

Here are the two movies that are set to roll out of YYC next week.

Die, My Love

According to ACTRA Alberta, Die, My Love will wrap filming in Calgary on October 16.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, Die, My Love is a dark comedy horror movie adaptation of the book by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence will play a mother battling her psychosis in a remote, forgotten area in the French countryside.

Filming began toward the end of the summer, and some lucky fans have already managed to catch a glimpse of the stars around the city.

The Abandons

The Abandons will wrap filming in Calgary on October 18, per ACTRA Alberta.

This drama set in the Wild West will be a 10-episode series that follows a diverse group of outlaws who band together in 18502 Oregon to fight corruption and save their homeland.

With Gillian Anderson of X-Files and Lena Headey of Game of Thrones taking centre stage in this Western epic, we can’t wait to watch this series.

It’s a busy time for film in Calgary. Howl, a film about a family dog and a wolf teaming up to beat the odds, is currently filming in YYC and has Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall among the producers.

A new Paramount+ limited series that is shooting in the city and starring Melissa McCarthy is also underway, with new cast members recently announced, too.

Have you spotted any filming locations or stars in Calgary lately? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Beth Rochester