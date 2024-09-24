The leaves are beginning to fall, the air is becoming crisper, and we’re starting to get hungry because we know what’s coming – Thanksgiving dinner in Calgary.

This celebratory meal is one of the best of the year in our opinion because it’s the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Juicy, tender turkey meat with tart cranberry sauce and the carb of all carbs – thick, fluffy stuffing.

While we love eating all of these things, we sure as hell aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them – and don’t even get us started on the cleanup and dishes from such a lavish meal.

No, we decided long ago that we’d leave the cooking to the pros – chefs in YYC, to be more specific.

Here are some of the top restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Calgary this holiday season.

The Carriage House Hotel is offering a full Thanksgiving three-course feast, starting with soup or salad. Then, there will be a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings (or Alberta Prime Rib or seared Sable Fish if you prefer), followed by a helping of pumpkin pie.

When: October 13 and 14, 2024, with seatings from 5 pm

Where: 9030 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Price: Dinner starts at $47 per person

Calgary Zoo will be hosting its four-course Harvest Dinner this Thanksgiving. Guests will be able to dine out and enjoy all their Thanksgiving favourites, and they can also take a wander around the zoo before dinner to work up an appetite.

When: October 13, 2024 from 5 pm

Where: 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: Dinner from $65 per person

Head to the Palliser’s luxurious Hawthorn Dining Room for a three-course Thanksgiving meal curated by award-winning chef Rupert Garcia. You’ll get to eat sweet potato roulade, turkey dinner or mushroom risotto with pumpkin pie tart to finish.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: 133 9 Ave SW, Calgary

Price: Dinner from $60 per person

Diners at Hotel Blackfoot will enjoy a huge Thanksgiving buffet featuring all your favourite dishes. The spot will also host a Thanksgiving brunch buffet for those early risers.

When: October 13, 2024

Where: 5940 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner from $55 per person

Enjoy a cozy four-course Thanksgiving feast at Thomsons. The star of the show is its slow roast turkey breast and confit leg, and the meal will be rounded off with a festive pumpkin cheesecake.

When: October 13 and 14, 2024

Where: 112 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner from $69 per person

Flower & Wolf’s three-course dinner will include turkey breast and leg with dried fruits and brioche stuffing and a delicious pumpkin-spiced cheesecake.

When: October 13 and 14, 2024 from 4:30 pm

Where: 255 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary

Price: Dinner from $65 per person