Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving long weekend is just around the corner, and we’re ready to sit back and enjoy a delicious meal with our family.

We’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Calgary this upcoming long weekend so you can plan ahead and get your errands done before the whole family arrives!

Grocery stores

Grocery and liquor stores across Calgary are generally open over the Thanksgiving long weekend. However, check the operating hours at your local stores, as some may have adjusted hours.

Costco will not be open this Thanksgiving Monday.

Public transit

Calgary Transit will be open on Thanksgiving Monday but will operate on their Sunday schedule. In addition to the adjusted transit schedule, on-street parking will be free across ParkPlus zones in the city. However, the city’s impound lot will be closed.

Post offices

Canada Post offices will closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Malls

Many malls will be open on Thanksgiving Monday but will operate under adjusted hours. Malls like Chinook Centre and Market Mall will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, Southcentre from 11 am to 6 pm, and the CORE Shopping Centre from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Calgary Public Library

The Calgary Public Library will operate as usual on Saturday and Sunday and will be closed on Monday for Thanksgiving.

Leisure centres

Leisure centres across the city will be open for their regular weekend hours but closed on Thanksgiving Monday. This includes Southland, Village Square, Killarney, and more.

To check the operating hours of your local leisure centre for the Thanksgiving long weekend, check here.