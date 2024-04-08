Calgary to see a 20°C temperature boost by the weekend

After a big snow dump last week, Calgarians can look forward to sunnier times this weekend with a big temperature boost in the forecast!

The week will start with some clouds and rain despite most daytime highs reaching the double digits.

Tuesday night will have a low of -2°C, but temperatures will start to climb swiftly by Thursday.

The lowest temperature this week during the day will be on Thursday at 9°C but is expected to peak at 18°C by Saturday!

We should enjoy it while it lasts since Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) told Daily Hive that the April forecast could include cooler temperatures in Calgary and more precipitation.