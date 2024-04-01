NewsWeather

Calgary will see a 17°C temperature drop overnight and snow this week

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 1 2024, 5:32 pm
Calgary will see a 17°C temperature drop overnight and snow this week
Rush Photography Calgary/Shutterstock

After a warm long weekend in Calgary, there are only a few more days to soak up the nice weather before a big temperature drop and snow take over the city.

Calgarians will continue to enjoy double-digit temperatures until mid-week, with the warmth peaking on Tuesday with a high of 16°C.

That “balmy” spring weather won’t last long, though. Temperatures are expected to plunge below zero by Wednesday night. Wednesday’s overnight low is -1°C, a smidge higher than Thursday’s overnight low of -2°C.

That’s a 17°C temperature between Tuesday and Wednesday, so keep your winter coats handy!

Calgary weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Snow could also be blustering into the city starting on Wednesday night and definitely taking hold by Thursday.

Calgarians could expect to see more of this kind of weather this month, with April’s forecast predicting a possible cooler weather trend in the area.

If you live further north, though, the good news is warmer temperatures are in the forecast in contrast to the south of the province.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop