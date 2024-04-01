15 Calgary communities are getting photo radar this April
In a bid to reduce collisions across Calgary, 15 communities will be getting photo radar installed this month.
Mobile photo radar will be set up on major roads like Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail. In addition, the following 15 Calgary neighbourhoods will have photo radars in place:
- Albert Park
- Radisson Heights
- Capitol Hill
- Coventry Hills
- Crestmont
- Falconridge
- Greenwood
- Greenbriar
- McKenzie Lake
- McKenzie Towne
- Mount Pleasant
- Cambrian Heights
- Parkland
- Penbrooke Meadows
- Shawnessy
Community needs were identified through statistical analysis, collisions and citizen concerns.
There are also 57 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations around the city, which can catch vehicles running red lights or speeding through green and yellow lights. You can see the full list of locations here.
Drivers caught speeding 50 km/hr over the speed limit will have to appear before a judge.