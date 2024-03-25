"Pretty active": The April forecast for Alberta is out, and you should keep your snow brush handy

After a very snowy March for some parts of the province, the April forecast for Alberta is out, and we have the scoop on what you can expect.

Daily Hive spoke with Alysa Pederson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who provided insight on whether it’ll be an April for the record books.

Looking at temperatures for April, Pederson says much of Alberta should be warmer than normal; however, forecasting how much warmer is a bit of a challenge.

“Central and northern Alberta has confidence for that; however, there is a cooler signal for Calgary and southern Alberta,” Pederson said.

It gets dicier when it comes to precipitation in April, with some authorities hinting at potentially higher than normal amounts, while others point to lower than normal.

“Sometimes it just takes one storm system to drop almost a month’s total of precipitation. With coming out of an El Niño, it makes forecasting a little more challenging,” added Pederson.

Across the province, April should be a typical one, with Pederson offering up some advice, saying, “Keep snow brushes in your car, don’t take your winter tires off quite yet, it can be hazardous winter driving conditions in April when you are travelling check the weather, spring is a pretty active season.”

Although there is still some uncertainty for how precipitation is set to shake out for Alberta in April, a warming trend is on tap for the first week of the month, shifting back to the 10°C to 15°C temperature range for parts of the province.