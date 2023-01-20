Be heard! A Calgary festival is bringing some "Speakers' Corner" vibes

Beakerhead is bringing some fun nostalgia to Chinook Blast this year and giving you a chance to speak your mind at the Calgary festival.

It is called Speakerhead (get it). It is a video talk-back booth that will give you a chance to have your voice heard.

This is the return for this after a successful run last year. Under the name “Chatterbox” they had almost 900 people share some ideas and have some fun in the classic setup.

This year it will be a part of the monster Calgary winter festival Chinook Blast. It will be set up at the Municipal Complex Atrium inside City Hall.

It will be set up during the Four Winds Indigenous Market at Showcase from January 27 to January 29 and then during Market Collective from February 10 to February 12.

And best of all, it is free!

This is just a small part of Chinook Blast which is a must-see event for people in Calgary this winter.

This big event will have some great performances with events like High-Performance Rodeo and BIG Winter Classic with some extreme sports featuring Nitro Rallycross for the first time this year.

On top of all of that, organizers turn Stephen Avenue into a non-stop party full of buskers, cultural experiences, night markets, performances, artist pavilions, sports, and more, all illuminated by interactive light and art displays, and live shows.

How could you not check out a 1,000-lb flame-blowing dragon sculpture, along with a massive Instagrammable LED light tunnel?