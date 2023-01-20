7 spas in and around Calgary that will relax away those worries

January can be stressful with everyone getting back to work after the holidays and bills piling up, but some spas in Calgary can help.

Luckily, there are plenty of options around Calgary to let you relax and melt the blues away with some great spas to check out.

Here are a few of our favourite spas around the city that are perfect for your next Treat Yo’ Self day out on the town:

What: You can get some hydrotherapy with access to a sauna, steam room, and hot and cool pools. It offers customizable massage treatments to help relieve pain and tension along with a number of facial treatment offerings to help soothe, protect, and detoxify your skin.

Where: 638 11th Avenue SW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stillwater Spa Calgary (@stillwaterspacalgary)

What: The Stillwater Spa is right in the heart of Calgary at the Hyatt Regency. The spa offers a variety of massage, mani, and pedi packages. Enjoy all the luxuries of a downtown spa that will have you forgetting about all your problems

Where: Hyatt Regency Calgary – 700 Centre Street S, Calgary

What: This one’s a little more spiritual but no less relaxing. Align your zen at Calgary’s Home of Om, where you can take part in private readings, massage therapy, float therapy, or trilotherapy, a type of meditation that eases your state of mind.

Where: 2312 4th Street SW, Calgary

What: With massage therapy, facials, pedicures, manicures, and body wraps Riverside Spa is the perfect place to have all of those stresses slide away. It is one of the best-reviewed spas in Calgary

Where: 110 Point McKay Crescent NW, Calgary

What: Rejuvenate yourself by checking out the Spa Ritual’s various body scrubs, facials, and massages, or by taking a trip into its infrared saunas. You can also enjoy some of the lounges and the Bali Sanctuary for the full spa experience.

Where: 106 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

What: Located at Calgary’s Fairmont Palliser and the Hotel Le Germain, this spa offers regular massage and treatment packages, but also gives you access to an indoor pool and hot tub. This spa promises to elevate your mood as you work through the January blues.

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary; Hotel Le Germain – 899 Centre Street SW, Calgary

What: The vibes of this one alone will provide you with the relaxation you need. Treat yourself with some hydrotherapy and massages. Plus, this one has something the spas in Calgary can’t offer, some breathe taking views.

Where: Delta Hotels by Marriott Kananaskis Lodge – 1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis Village