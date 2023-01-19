Cowboys night club has been putting on a ton of events recently and one was just announced that’s bound to get people out of the swamp and into the club: Cowboys Shrek Shaker.

That’s right — happening on Thursday, February 2, the “most legendary nightclub” is having a Shrek-themed party and it won’t be “no medi-ogre party.”

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have with your… Shrek costume on? Shreks will also get in free in case that’s more incentive to throw on your brightest green paint.

This Cowboys Student Night Shrek Shaker will also have 75-cent draft all night long. That’s something Shrek himself would have loved. And just like Donkey once said…”stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” It sounds like the perfect plan to us.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves and has missed. The upstairs even has an arcade space now, featuring a larger-than-life Hungry Hungry Hippos, axe throwing, Hyper Pitch, and many games.

The Cowboys Music Festival was also a major highlight of the Calgary Stampede this year.

Stay tuned for all updates on what other parties, events, and shows this dance hall and club has in the works.

Cowboys Calgary

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram