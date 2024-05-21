9 mistakes people make when visiting Calgary for the first time

Tourists come from all over to visit Calgary, for the Stampede, the mountains, or any number of other reasons. But they aren’t always prepared.

With so much buzz around the city following its global spotlight as the filming location for The Last of Us, you might think you know Calgary… but do you really?

Fear not, because we have you covered with a list of rookie tourist mistakes to avoid making while in Stampede City so you can have the best time here and maybe even fit in with the locals.

Spending all their time downtown

Yes, Calgary’s downtown is beautiful and can be a hot spot for nightlife, but there’s so much more to the city. If you’re only visiting for a weekend, don’t make the mistake of spending all your time in the Core. If you don’t want to branch too far out, you can get a real taste of the city by checking out nearby communities like Kensington or Inglewood. If you’re looking for somewhere even more local-friendly,, try Bowness or Marda Loop!

If you’re thinking of moving to the city too, we’ve got a list of the best neighbourhoods to settle in here.

Limiting mountain visits to Banff and Canmore

So many people will come to Calgary hoping to catch that iconic sunrise view of Moraine Lake or Lake Louise, and while there’s definitely a reason why they’ve captured international attention, some equally beautiful spots deserve more love. If you’re not staying for long and need an easy day trip, check out the quaint town of Bragg Creek and the surrounding natural area of Elbow Falls. If you don’t mind a slightly longer trip, keep driving to Jasper, where you’ll get some majestic glacier views and a slightly less busy stay.

Only visiting for Stampede

It’s no secret that the city comes alive during Stampede, but it’s not always the best way to experience Calgary. Yes, you’ll get the chance to sample free Stampede breakfasts, drink all the best beer the city has to offer and hop on rides until you’re sick, but you might miss a lot too. Calgary gets pretty busy during those summer months, so if you want to see popular gems like the marvellous architecture at The Central Library, check out the restaurants on Stephen Avenue, and overall just have an easier time getting around the city, you might want to book your stay outside of Stampede time.

Being Stampede unaware

On another note, those who know they want to experience Stampede aren’t always prepared for the experience. You’ll need to know how to get around on Calgary Transit, what to wear so you don’t overheat (or get rained out) and temper your expectations for checking out other hot spots while the event is in full swing.

Thinking the Calgary Tower has the only good downtown views

The Calgary Tower is an iconic part of the Calgary skyline but it’s definitely not the only place to get a great view of the city. We recommend booking a spot at Major Tom at the top of the Scotia Centre so you can get a full view of the city — including the Calgary Tower!

Overestimating how close we are to the mountains

Yes, Calgary is close to some amazing scenery and nature in the Rocky Mountains but you still have to drive to get there. Canmore is 103 km from the city, which is a close drive but a REALLY long walk. Too many people plan to “just figure it out when we get there” for their transportation to the mountains. Make sure you know how you are getting there ahead of time.

Not being sure how to get around

Calgary is a beautiful city with a lot to do. But a lot of those events are all over the place. This is a sprawled-out city, but a lot of people assume they can just take transit wherever. This is often true, but it might take a bit more planning than getting on one train or one bus. The Calgary Transit website has a trip planner to help with this, so make sure you know where you are going and more specifically, how you are getting there.

Skipping out on local shops and restaurants

Look, we’ve all been there. You are in a place you aren’t familiar with, but then you see a store you know. Either a big clothing store, a fast-food chain, or a restaurant you recognize. The familiarity is comforting, but if you stick with it you will be missing out on so much. Calgary is overflowing with local shops, restaurants, and breweries and there are some cute and unique shops nearby as well if you’re looking for a day trip.

Underestimating the parking struggle

There are lots of great places to check out in Calgary. Do you know who knows that? Everybody in Calgary. And, as discussed earlier, sometimes life is easier if you drive to those amazing places — which means parking can be a bit of an issue at times. Too many people come here and assume the perfect spot will be waiting for them. Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to your destination, because you might need it.

With files from Peter Klein