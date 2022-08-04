10 incredible food festivals happening in Calgary in August
There are so many incredible food festivals in Calgary during the summer, and it seems like many of them happen in August.
From international food festivals to events that showcase some of the best restaurants YYC has to offer, there are so many to enjoy.
It can be overwhelming knowing what’s happening, where, when, and what to expect once you decide to go.
We’ve got you covered.
Here are some of the best food festivals happening in Calgary this month.
Taste of Calgary
View this post on Instagram
Returning for its 25th year, the Taste of Calgary will take place from August 4 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.
When: August 4 to 7, from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free entry, $1 food tickets
Taste of Ecuador
This is an Ecuadorian Festival in Calgary, featuring an entire day of entertainment, live music, beer gardens, traditional Ecuadorian food, and more.
When: August 6
Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
2nd Annual Cochrane Street Fest
Yes, it’s a bit of a drive, but it should be worth it.
Guests can expect delicious food and drinks crafted by local vendors, along with live entertainment, and family-friendly activities! there will even be a secret ice cream flavour revealed and available to taste from MacKay’s Ice Cream.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Mitford Park, 201 W Rock Road, Cochrane
Price: Free
Expo Latino Festival
View this post on Instagram
This is a three-day festival celebrating the people, music, and dance of Latin culture. Like any great fest, there will be plenty of exotic foods to try.
When: August 19 to 21, from 6 to 8 pm
Where: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free to $35
Brewery and the Beast
This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients, and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.
When: August 21, 1 to 4 pm
Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary
Price: $135
Lobsterfest Calgary
Every ticket comes with not only a mug of Blue Moon beer and a ticket to the live music but also a 1.5 lb Lobster flown straight from the East coast, with all the fixings on the side.
When: Saturday, August 13, from 6 t 11 pm
Where: Toad ‘n’ Turtle Pubhouse & Grill – 5155 130 Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $39.95 per person
Food Truck Frenzy
It’s still being decided which food trucks will be attending, but the variety at these food truck meetings is always vast and incredible.
When: August 20, 5 to 8 pm
Where: 1418 Lake Ontario Road SE, Calgary
Calgary Street Festival
It’s been two years since YYC has had this one-day free entry event for all ages.
There will be more than 40 cultural, merchandise, and food tents to explore, so head to Chinatown and discover some tasty eats.
When: Saturday, August 20, from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 328 Centre Street SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Calgary Night Market
There will be plenty of local vendors and live entertainment, but best of all is the delicious street foods found throughout the area.
When: August 26, 4 to 10 pm
Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association – 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Barley and Smoke
View this post on Instagram
Load up your plate with saucy ribs, skewered meat, and grilled veg at this BBQ event. Beers, cider, and more pair perfectly with the food and also the live entertainment going on all day.
When: Saturday, August 27, from 4 to 9 pm
Where: ENMAX Park – Elbow River Pathway & MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: $95