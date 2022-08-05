Our Daily Brett often hosts one-night-only parties.

From patio parties to surf-n-turf dinners, Saturdays are often a fun time at this super popular brunch spot and market cafe.

On Saturday, August 6, Our Daily Brett will be having a Tiki BBQ party complete with island-inspired food, drinks, and music.

It’s always so exciting to attend these parties at what is certainly one of the best restaurants in YYC.

The menu is still shrouded in secrecy, but the Mediterranean and Spanish-inspired food dishes are so great here, that we can’t wait to see what the team does with island cuisine.

Moroccan chicken skewers, za’atar chicken with mushroom gravy, and crispy Persian rice with chicken, dried blueberries, and labneh are just a few of the regular dinner items here. Imagine what you might expect from a tiki pop-up!

DJ music will start on the patio at 5 pm, food will be available until 9 pm, and tiki drinks, like Mai Tai slushes, can be enjoyed and sipped until late.

Put on your best shirt fit for a tropical vacation and get ready to transport to island living (partying).

Our Daily Brett BBQ Party

Address: 1507 29th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram