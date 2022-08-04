Two House Brewing Co., a very popular craft beer, has just opened its brand new brewery in Calgary.

Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community at 1901 10th Avenue SW, this spot has been in the works for quite a while. The Two House craft beer is well-known, but now the team has a brewery and taproom to hang out in and socialize.

The taproom, offering house-brewed beers, has a fun atmosphere inside and outside and a space that welcomes large groups or just a place to catch up on emails.

The focus on the beers is mostly European and North American styles. There are house wines, cocktails on tap, non-alcoholic options, local craft beers, and of course, house-brewed draft beer to try.

Czech-style lager, West Coast IPAs, and tart sours like the Raspberry Pie are just a few of the beers to discover here.

Not only will there be beer on tap, but ACME Pizza Co. launched inside as well, serving classic and contemporary hand-built pizzas thought up by Executive Chef and Pizzaiolo Avdyl “Agostino” Agolli. There are 16 different kinds to choose from.

This food concept falls under the same ownership as one of the best restaurants in YYC: Gwailo. Gwailo is a Hong Kong-inspired cocktail bar and eatery that also influences this new taproom menu, like the beer nuts flavoured with salted caramel, Szechuan peppercorns, and chili.

The pizzas of ACME Pizza Co. are the star here, and what better food could you hope for at a new brewery?

Burrata, carbonara, and mortadella pizzas are classic recipes you may have tried, but like the Gamberetti al Pesto pizza with arugula pesto, mozzarella, garlic prawns, bacon, confit tomato, feta, and chili oil, these are made to perfection.

If you’re feeling a little more adventurous, there are more contemporary kinds to try, like the Saporita topped with walnut cream, mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, pecorino, prosciutto parma, and drizzled with honey.

Stop by for a beer, discover the new concept, and try and go hungry while you’re at it.

Two House Brewing

Address: 1901 10th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram