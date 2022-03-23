Make a difference while you shop local at this Calgary thrift store

A Calgary thrift store wants shoppers to know that it’s not just for veterans – and every purchase you make helps those in need.

The Veterans Association Thrift Store is located at #1 – 640 28th Street NE in Calgary, and it offers everything from clothing to furniture, housewares to books, and antiques to crafting goods.

Started by the Veterans Association Food Bank just over a year ago, business at the store has been slow, according to Marketing and Communications Manager Ryan Preston. “I believe the name throws people off,” he said, adding he thinks the name causes folks to think that the shop is just for veterans.

That’s not the case, however, and the shop is open to the public six days a week. Every cent spent at the Veterans Association Thrift Store goes back to helping veterans in Calgary.

“This store is a great way to support your Veterans ALL year round,” notes Preston.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veterans Association Food Bank (@veteransassociationfoodbank)

While the store was opened by those at The Veterans Association Food Bank, Preston wants people to know that they are more than just a food bank.

“Our thrift store helps bring in extra cash for veteran programs and emergency funding for Veterans,” he said. “We help veterans in all walks of life and our goal is to stop veteran homelessness and get our veterans on the right path.”

You might also like: Calgary thrift store limiting purchases to prevent resellers clearing out stock

6 awesome thrift stores in Calgary that you have to check out

A "pay what you want" thrift store has opened in Calgary

According to Preston, customers will find “clothing for anyone and everyone, even motorcycle leathers,” furniture, housewares, toys, sporting good, pictures and frames, collectibles, antiques, cameras, books, movies, crafting items, and much more.

Staff have even sorted all the book donations and made a little library where people can sit and read or purchase books from.

Items at the are donated by the public, and Preston says that they are always open to more donations, adding, “We welcome almost anything except used socks and underwear.”

Donation can be dropped off during the week at #12 – 820 28th Street, which is where the organization’s office and the food bank are located.

On Fridays, the store even offers a 50% discount on select items to customers who wear red. You can check the organization’s Facebook page to find out what the discounted items will be each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veterans Association Food Bank (@veteransassociationfoodbank)

The store operates from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, and Preston reiterates the message that the store is open to the public for everyone to shop at. “In doing so,” Preston said, “they are supporting their veterans who served them and this country, all year round.”